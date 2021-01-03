What Car Are You Most Excited For This Year?

Photo : Ford

Get your thinking caps on, folks. You’ve heard all about the 2021 model year cars coming out, and now the time is here. What are you most excited for this year?

I didn’t want to be swept up in all the hype, but I think I’m most enamoured with the Ford Bronco. The more I read about it, the more it seems right up my alley: small, functional, durable, and (most importantly) cute. I discovered the joys of offroading in early 2020, and now I can’t stop thinking about how nice it would be to have a car that’s fairly comfortable on things that are not Pure Asphalt.

It feels almost sacrilege for me to admit that my Mazda 2 can have a fault, but, man. Ground clearance. What a concept!

In a similar vein, I’d love to get behind the wheel of the Rivian R1S as soon as that bad boy hits the press pool. I want to see how much I can milk that 300-mile range. And now that I’m looking at my choices, I’m finding that my tastes have evolved from “very tiny compact” to “boxy box” in the span of about a year. I’m not totally sure how I feel about that.

Now, I’m turning it over to you. What are you most looking forward to in 2021?