What Automotive Skill Do You Still Need To Master?

Life is a learning process. We aren’t born knowing everything we’ll ever need in life (at least I wasn’t; you may be built different), and we likely won’t learn everything we’d ever want before we die. Those points between, they’re all there so we can brush up on new things.

That goes for car culture as much as it goes for life. We aren’t all Dakar-slaying, Nürburgring-lapping, master mechanics and tuners here — there are things about the automotive world we just don’t know, skills we still haven’t mastered. So, today’s question for you is simple: What automotive skill do you most want to learn?

THE SEEKER 2 feat Pol Tarrés

For me, top of the list is off-road motorcycling. I don’t need to be doing the Erzbergrodeo right off the bat, but I want to explore gravel, fire roads, and campsites — that’s going to require some experience with limited-traction riding scenarios. I own an adventure bike, after all. I want to take it adventuring.

Of course, getting the bike in adventure shape is going to mean learning some wrenching skills as well. I’ve done my fair share of mechanical work in my time, but somehow I’ve avoided bleeding brakes for 26 years of my life. That, I think, is a skill I’ll be learning very soon.

Those are my picks, the automotive skills I want to learn — and plan to, in short order. But what do you want to lean? Leave your picks in the comments, from wrenching skills to driving mastery to bargaining your way into the perfect Facebook Marketplace deal on that half-running MG you found. We’ll collect the best answers later this week.