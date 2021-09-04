We’ve had a pretty damn solid run of automotive documentaries and movies these last few years, which is a beautiful thing to see as a car enthusiast. Even if it’s a documentary that’s not going to teach me anything I don’t know, it’s nice to see care being given to subjects that mean a lot to me — with the tradeoff being that there are, of course, many things I don’t know. But that doesn’t mean I’m totally satisfied.

Honestly, I’m still waiting on a Team Tyrrell 1970-1973 movie. There were rumors that one was being produced many a year ago, but if I recall correctly, it fell through because the producers wanted to write in an affair between François Cevert and Helen Stewart that didn’t exist. Y’all have the racing story of the century, and you want to make a bunch of shit up? Okay.

(This is, of course, your regular reminder that I have my own dream script to this movie very roughly drafted up. Film companies: hit me up.)

That said, there are tons of other great stories out there that still need to be told, ones that I’m not even sure I know about. What documentaries or movies are you fine folks still waiting on?