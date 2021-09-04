We’ve had a pretty damn solid run of automotive documentaries and movies these last few years, which is a beautiful thing to see as a car enthusiast. Even if it’s a documentary that’s not going to teach me anything I don’t know, it’s nice to see care being given to subjects that mean a lot to me — with the tradeoff being that there are, of course, many things I don’t know. But that doesn’t mean I’m totally satisfied.
Honestly, I’m still waiting on a Team Tyrrell 1970-1973 movie. There were rumors that one was being produced many a year ago, but if I recall correctly, it fell through because the producers wanted to write in an affair between François Cevert and Helen Stewart that didn’t exist. Y’all have the racing story of the century, and you want to make a bunch of shit up? Okay.
(This is, of course, your regular reminder that I have my own dream script to this movie very roughly drafted up. Film companies: hit me up.)
That said, there are tons of other great stories out there that still need to be told, ones that I’m not even sure I know about. What documentaries or movies are you fine folks still waiting on?
DISCUSSION
I’m going to suggest something that I’m not even sure would make a good movie, but it’s a great story imo. Back in the early 2010s, MotoGP was in a bad place financially. Dorna (parent company) wanted to reign in costs and enforce more technical limitations, but factories were not cooperating and most claimed that if they could not develop their own custom ECU and software, they would leave. This also had been ensuring that satellite teams stood almost no chance, as they never got the top software experts that the factories had.
In 2012 Dorna introduced the CRT bikes. They were weird amalgamations of production-based and purpose-built parts, but they filled out the grid (there were only 12 full prototype bikes that year; now there are 22). They were in no way challenging for wins, but that wasn’t the point; they were cheap. Dorna had called the manufacturers’ bluff, and said “you accept a spec ECU with spec software, or we run MotoGP with these other bikes and you can pound sand.” Though the bikes aren’t remembered fondly, the ramifications of all this has legimately led to the closest racing in the history of the sport. Of the 8 closest Top 15 finishes in its 72 year history, half have been this year alone.