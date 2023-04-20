What Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Review Videos?

In many ways, MotorWeek feels like the Rosetta Stone for modern automotive video content. John Davis and his crew were out at Roebling Road dodging cones and aggressively adjusting seats well before things like the Power Block came about. The reviews were well-considered and mostly hold up today, so we’re curious about your favorite Motor Week reviews.



1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Retro Review

My favorite recently published MotorWeek review is one of their retro reviews for the 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a super rare 993-generation 911 Turbo that served as the true sendoff for the air-cooled cars.

So, do you like their review of malaise-era crapcans or maybe 90s supercars? Do you tune in for John or one of the other hosts? Let us know in the comments so we can all bathe in the reflected glory (or is it John’s increasingly worrying tan?) of one of the least flashy but best-loved automotive outlets ever.