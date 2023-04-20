Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
QOTD

What Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Review Videos?

You may not get smokey powerslides and burnouts or exciting camera work, but MotorWeek is always a Jalopnik staff favorite.

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (13)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Review Videos?
Screenshot: MotorWeek via YouTube

In many ways, MotorWeek feels like the Rosetta Stone for modern automotive video content. John Davis and his crew were out at Roebling Road dodging cones and aggressively adjusting seats well before things like the Power Block came about. The reviews were well-considered and mostly hold up today, so we’re curious about your favorite Motor Week reviews.

1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Retro Review

My favorite recently published MotorWeek review is one of their retro reviews for the 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a super rare 993-generation 911 Turbo that served as the true sendoff for the air-cooled cars.

Watch
Nissan Z | First Drive
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
My First Automotive Love: Bob and the C4 Corvette
February 14, 2023
What Car Should You Buy: Sporty Daily Driver In a Fun Color Edition
August 23, 2022

So, do you like their review of malaise-era crapcans or maybe 90s supercars? Do you tune in for John or one of the other hosts? Let us know in the comments so we can all bathe in the reflected glory (or is it John’s increasingly worrying tan?) of one of the least flashy but best-loved automotive outlets ever.

Advertisement