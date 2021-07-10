What Are Your Favorite Car Storage Tips?

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

I hate packing. No matter how frequently I do it, I always either pack too much or too little, and I’m still a hot mess when it comes to packing a car for road trips. Please, share your tips with me. Help me learn. Help me understand how to pack my car.

I’ve been on a road trip, as I’m sure you’ve heard. I did a truly atrocious job of packing. We had high hopes to organize the Suburban with some totes and bathroom organizing drawers that never came to fruition because we rescued the truck from the repair shop, threw everything into the back, and left. It was a mess, but it worked out fine until we bought another cooler from a friend at the track who didn’t want to bring it back with him. Suddenly, we had another massive box-like object to wedge into the truck. Even after we unpacked all the big shit, it still looked like a bomb went off in the back.

I know there are people out here who are extremely more skilled at this than I am, and I want to know your secrets. Show me your well-organized storage bins. Your shelving units. Your drawers and bags and well-segmented trunk space. I have about a week to figure out how to organize as best I can because I’m now about to use this truck to move, and I can’t be having everything look like a hot disaster or require a crowbar to dig it all out.