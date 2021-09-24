The Mitsubishi Outlander could be the right car for drivers who want a third row, but don’t want to deal with tracking down best-seller models like the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. Dealers are having trouble keeping tho se in stock, meanwhile some other decent cars go overlooked. What other new cars do people pass up in favor of models that get the hype? What are the current most overlooked cars?



These are the cars that will get the job done, but are less recognized for whatever reason. Maybe the marketing is missing, or there’s just not enough demand so they get discounted heavily. Buyers tend to associate inexpensive with low quality, but these overlooked cars aren’t necessarily “cheap” in a derogatory sense.

This is why overlooked models rock, and why the Outlander is commendable. It’s notable by virtue of its affordability, and today availability . The irony there, I suppose, is that if the Outlander weren’t overlooked, it might cost an unreasonable amount of money. We probably won’t know, but that just means more buyers can continue to walk past Kia and Hyundai lots and pick up their Outlanders. Or not.

But what about you? Which models do you think are a well-kept secret for new-car buyers? What do you think are the most overlooked cars on the market?