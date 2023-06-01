There are a handful of car movies that most enthusiasts are familiar with and generally like. This includes stuff like the Fast and the Furious films, Ronin, Baby Driver, etc., and while those are all awesome, I want to know about the other car movies. The ones that maybe aren’t super obvious, like Jean-Luc Godard’s Week End or something truly classic like Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry.

A recently made example — and one that’s both deeply weird and deeply awesome — is called Titane. It came out in 2021 and, without spoiling anything, is about a woman who was involved in a car accident as a kid that resulted in her having a titanium plate put in her skull. She grows up to be a serial killer who convinces a firefighter that she’s his long-lost abducted son, and that’s the normal part of the movie.

TITANE Trailer (2021)

So, dig deep into your repertoires, ye film buffs, and procure for me the really good stuff. It can be weird. It can be foreign. It can be about cars or just have vehicles as a prominent setpiece. I don’t care; I just need things to binge-watch the next time I’m sick.