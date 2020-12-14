What Are The Best Resources For A New Car Enthusiast?

Image : quadratec

If you are a young person, or an enthusiast of any age just starting to get into cars, you are facing an adventure that can be both exciting and overwhelming. Of course, there is no better car community than the one we have here at Jalopnik, but even we don’t have all the answers. So, where should someone start?

I got an email from a long-time reader who wants to help her kiddo with his first car. He is a young car enthusiast who obviously wants something “cool” and is interested in learning how to wrench. They understand that with a $2,000 budget most things are going to need work, but they are struggling to figure out how to get started and pointed in the right direction.

I just wish there was a little more out there in the way of helping teenagers who want to work on cars and get into this world of cars. It’s kind of hard when you don’t have the resources or connections at your fingertips. If there are any good books/youtube/social media out there on the subject that you know of or if you think of anything I’d love to know.

I can think of no better groups of read to ask this question. Where would you start? Let’s help these folks out by sharing your favorite online tip communities, tips, video channels, books, and more!