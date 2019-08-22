Photo: Andrew P Collins

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Today a contingent of Jalopnik staffers are hanging out at New York’s Monticello Motor Club to track test an eclectic batch of cars: a Mustang GT350, Acura NSX, Hyundai Veloster N, BMW X4 X Competition, and a Mazda 3 hatchback. We’ve got a few features planned for you, but meanwhile, anything you want to know?

Our purpose today isn’t a pure top-speed shootout, we’re just trying to get a sense for how some significantly different cars feel beyond New York’s speed limits and how they compare to each other. It is definitely not an excuse to spend a day at a track. We swear.

Advertisement

We have a couple of instructors showing us the track and showing us some moves to make the most of our time here, so if you have any track driving questions too, I’ll try to check the comments here during the course of the day and pass them along.

Advertisement

Otherwise, we’ll look through the comments to try and make sure we can get any questions addressed as we write up the cars.