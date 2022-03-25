Hey, look at that, it’s finally Friday once again. I imagine that many readers are getting ready to punch the clock, kick back and enjoy a spring weekend. Before you do that, grab a cold snack and your favorite chair. Let’s chat!

This weekend is looking to be a cold one here in northern Illinois. This week started out so warm that I went for a motorcycle ride followed by a lake swim on Sunday. The water was properly cold (about 50 degrees by my guess) as the lake had only melted its ice about a week before.

I don’t care how cold that water was because it was absolutely tranquil. Swimming is my favorite stress-relieving activity and it just hit the spot.

Sadly, that tranquility was broken when some person decided to dial 911. Apparently, they thought that it was insane for anyone to want to go swimming this early and in water that cold, so I must have been in danger or something.

It resulted in several police cars showing up with a whole lot of cops and even a K-9. What followed was an awkward conversation that I’m just a weirdo who loves swimming. One of the officers told me that their son would have done the same thing, which eased things. Eventually, they let me go, informing me that it’s not illegal to swim in a cold lake.

Given this weekend’s frosty temps, there will be no swimming. Maybe I might wrench on some bus brake lines with my newly-acquired propane torch!

Lawrence says that he’s headed to Las Vegas (lucky) while Lalita is going to recover from her trip and watch some racing.

What’s up with you lovely readers? Are there wrenching plans in the works? Are you going to buy something sweet? Maybe there’s a major life event going on and you just need to vent?

Snuggle up, grab a drink and have a chat!



