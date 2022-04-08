Guy, it’s so nice out, and because of that, we don’t want to work anymore. But, what we want to do is talk to you all. So that’s what we’re gonna do. I’m sure a lot of y’all are on the same page. It’s a sunny Spring Friday after a string of really dreary and rainy days. How can we possibly be asked to work?

Next week, I’m heading to California to check out the new Range Rover. It should be quite a time, and that’s where my head sorta is right now. Until then I ‘spose we do have to keep working in some capacity though.

That’s where you guys all come in! We wanna know what you’re up to, how you’re doing, what you’re working on, if you have any sick-ass weekend plans or literally anything. Feel free to ask us any questions you may have, and we can do our best to answer them. Talking to all of you guys, our fine readers, will absolutely help us get just that little bit closer to being able to have some of those yummy yummy Friday Beers.

If you don’t feel like doing that, check out that bitchin’ Plymouth Valiant that is daily driven and parks near my apartment here on the Lower East Side (please do not try to figure out where I live). Also check out the wild Dodge Grand Caravan behind it. I honestly have no idea what is going on there. When it first showed up there was nothing on it. Slowly the pile of trash on it has grown and grown, but no one seems to care. That van hasn’t moved in a few months, and honestly I’m scared.

Anyway, we will see you all down below for questions, laughs and – of course – pink wine.