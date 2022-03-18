Happy Friday, or as they say on local news, FriYay! I don’t know about your neck of the woods, but it is just about perfect in New York City right now. Friday beers are about to commence ahead of a weekend of relaxing.

After that I’m shipping off for my first ever press trip, which is truly a boyhood dream realized. I’m checking out the all-new Mazda CX-50. You’ll read all about that in something like 10 days.

I don’t know what the other Jalops are up to, but you can certainly ask them.

But before all that, we wanted to hang out with you – dear reader. Virtually, of course since it would be hard to get all of you in a room. We can talk about nearly anything your heart desires. Ask us questions, call us names, talk up your latest build… literally anything. I do not care.

All I know is the steam whistle at the blog factory is about to blow, meaning we should definitely hop to it!

So come and kill the last few hours of work with us.

We’ll see you down below.