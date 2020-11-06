We're Starting A Car Advice Radio Show, So What Do You Need Help With?

Image : Jason Torchinsky

Podcasts Our good and nice words, straight to your ear-holes. Prev Next View All

I’ve had an idea for a new car advice and education radio show rattling around in my head for a couple of years now. An opportunity came up with local public radio station KWNK Reno, and I jumped at the chance to put my weird voice on the airwaves. I’ve always wanted a radio show, K wink rules, and by working together we can create a new show for the Jalopnik audience to enjoy. The station has been gracious enough to offer me around 90 minutes of airtime for the show, which we’re calling Ten & Two, every other week.



Advertisement

So here’s the elevator pitch: Part of the show will take inspiration from NPR’s iconic Car Talk, while the other segment will be inspired by Gimlet Media’s truly awesome Every Little Thing podcast (which once hosted our own Jason Torchinsky as a special guest) . Every episode will start with a 30-60 minute deep dive into a single question or topic, and I will follow that up with 30-45 minutes of listener questions and advice giving.

I know some of you are probably worried that I’m the hot takes guy and it’ll be packed with outlandish nonsense. Much like Diamond Joe’s presidential campaign, this show will be devoid of malarkey. It’s advice for everyday folks as well as car enthusiasts, without the jargon or chassis codes or minutiae that might cause a normal commuter to change the station. If you want to know what car fits your needs best, how to option out your MX-5 order, why tires are black, or what that weird screeching noise coming from your dashboard is, you’ll soon be able to call in and ask.



Advertisement

From 1977 until 2012 Car Talk and its hosts Tom and Ray Magliozzi were staples of the car community, providing occasionally humorous advice, insightful tidbits, and historical context to expand the everyperson’s view of the car world. Those two broke down barriers of communication, bringing car culture out of the shadows of enthusiast conclaves out into the light of day provided by talk radio. Over a couple thousand episodes, the so-called Tappet Brothers were welcomed into our homes. The car world has been worse off without them and their wonderful show over the last eight years.

I know that I won’t be able to hold a candle to Tom and Ray, but the void that they left in their wake is wide enough that there is room for someone like me to try to jump in and fill it. So let’s do this!

I’m heading into the studio tomorrow to learn the equipment, set up the phone line and website, and record the first episode. I’ve got a great story penned for the deep dive, which I reckon many of you will enjoy hearing, and maybe you’ll learn something about how history impacts the current state of the car industry. But, as we’ve not been on the air before, we don’t have any automotive quandaries to mull in the latter half of the show.



That’s where you come in. What advice would you like? You’ve got my undivided attention, so let’s hear it.