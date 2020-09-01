We're Hiring

Jalopnik is hiring! We’re looking for three new staff writers, no experience necessary. We’re especially interested in hearing from people who don’t see their experiences in car culture represented in automotive media.
If you’re interested in doing serious journalism, posting, making “humorous” observations or goofing around with cars, apply here.
DISCUSSION
Here’s my sample article:
Car drive good. Except on bump roods. There it be “banga-banga-banga”. No room for taxidermy bear in back. 2 stars.
When do I start?