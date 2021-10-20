Electric propulsion is the future! Lots of automotive enthusiasts are being real downers about that fact, but with Autopia 2099 we’re trying to get the world to be a little more optimistic about it. Electric hot rodding is alive and well, modern EVs are better than ever, and there’s even cooler stuff on the horizon. So let’s get together and have a good electrified time in LA this December. And we want you to get involved, too!



[Disclaimer: I am one of the co-founders of Autopia 2099. I will directly materially benefit if you buy a ticket or some merch. I am absolutely biased in favor of this show continuing to be a roaring success. It’s important to me, Autopia 2099, and Jalopnik that you know this information.]



Jalopnik is partnering with the event organizers (myself included) to put together a really cool contest to honor three lucky readers and their totally awesome electron-powered cars. If you’re in the area, or you can make it to Los Angeles on December 4th, and you think your car is totally bitchin’ enough to be a winner, you should enter.

We’re awarding three trophies to three different cars, delineated by Jason Torchinsky’s now-iconic Electric Car Timeline. One trophy will be awarded for each of the three eras, Contender Era, Crap Era, and Tesla Era.

You will submit your rides via email, we will pick our favorites for each of those three categories, and then the entire Jalopnik commentariat gets to vote on the three trophy victors. It’s a community effort, so bring your best, and be sure to vote. Don’t worry, you can vote for yourself. You can even share the link on social media to convince other people to vote for you as well. I definitely would.

Each of the three winners will get free VIP passes to the show, and their cars will be given a special Jalopnik display area in a high-traffic section of the show. You’ll be featured on the site, you’ll get a totally awesome laser-cut trophy, and you’ll get a nice mix of Autopia 2099 and Jalopnik swag.

You know you’re interested in participating, so here are the rules.

If you think you have a shot , email me at bbrownell@jalopnik.com with the subject line “Radwood Contest.” (Yep, I’m fielding all of these myself.)



(Yep, I’m fielding all of these myself.) The car has to be battery electric, plug-in hybrid, traditional hybrid, or hydrogen fuel cell electric to be eligible.

Be sure to include your name, contact info, Kinja handle if you have one, a photo or two of your car, and a brief description of why you deserve to win. Tell us a good story about you and your ride!



You’re going to need to get to Autopia 2099 in Los Angeles of your own volition, either by driving your car or trailering it. We’re not sending you there. We can provide mechanical advice if necessary, but cannot confirm the validity of such advice.



We can provide mechanical advice if necessary, but cannot confirm the validity of such advice. We’ll select our favorite cars in each category and then put them online for a reader vote.

The deadline to submit is Friday, October 29th at 2 p.m. ET.

We’ll have the reader vote on Monday and will announce the three winners soon after.

Best of luck to all the entrants, and if you have questions, post them in the comments or email us. We’ll see you and your rad rides at the show! And get more information on the event, including registration, here.