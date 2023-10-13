Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security

Planelopnik

Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security

From bowling balls to farm fresh eggs, here's a few things TSA won't hassle you for bringing on a plane.

By
Erin Marquis
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Image: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Despite knowing the rules for over 20 years now, Americans still bring lots of weird stuff through security at the airport. From guns to cattle prods, the Transportation Security Administration has had to deal with some bonkers stuff coming across its X-Ray scanners. And, while some of it definitely was not allowed, most of the weird stuff people refuse to check was A-OK allowed to come onto the plane.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of things you may not have realized you can bring along with you as your carry-on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Snow Globes

Snow Globes

People are saling snow globe in the Christmas market on December 10, 2022 in Trier, Germany.
People are saling snow globe in the Christmas market on December 10, 2022 in Trier, Germany.
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

A globe roughly the size of a tennis ball is welcome through TSA security checkpoints. As long as it looks about 3.4 ounces, you should be good. Same goes for other water-based toys and tchotchkes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Bread Machines/Microwaves/Etc.

Bread Machines/Microwaves/Etc.

Dough rises inside a Hamilton Beach bread machine or bead maker, Lafayette, California, August 6, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm.
Dough rises inside a Hamilton Beach bread machine or bead maker, Lafayette, California, August 6, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm.
Image: Gado (Getty Images)

As long as it fits in an overhead bin or under the seat in front of you, you can muscle whatever kind of appliance you want onto a plane as carry-on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Bowling Balls

Bowling Balls

A bowler picks up his ball from the rack that also contains the balls of all the other players in the match at The Westgate Lanes bowling alley in Brockton, MA on Oct. 8, 2020.
A bowler picks up his ball from the rack that also contains the balls of all the other players in the match at The Westgate Lanes bowling alley in Brockton, MA on Oct. 8, 2020.
Image: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)

Most ball-shaped implements of sport are allowed through as carry-on, and bowling balls are no exception. More weapon-like items, such as baseball bats and golf clubs, have got to be checked.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Frozen Liquids Over 3.4 Ounces

Frozen Liquids Over 3.4 Ounces

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

That’s right! If you really love the taste of your hometown’s H2O you can bring plenty with you in solid form through security.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Live Lobsters

Live Lobsters

Pat Conneely, co-owner of a family holds live lobster at Saturday’s Fish Market at Bunowen Harbor in Aillebrack.
Pat Conneely, co-owner of a family holds live lobster at Saturday’s Fish Market at Bunowen Harbor in Aillebrack.
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Whether you’re planning on dining on the delights of the sea or just had a meaningful connection with some wildlife in Maine and decided to bring it home and name it Jeff and feed it hot dog coins until one of you dies, you can bring that live lobster on through.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Tattoo Guns (With Needles)

Tattoo Guns (With Needles)

Old tattoo machines in the 90s-themed zone at the 16th Tattoofest Convention at EXPO Krakow on June 11, 2023 in Krakow, Poland.
Old tattoo machines in the 90s-themed zone at the 16th Tattoofest Convention at EXPO Krakow on June 11, 2023 in Krakow, Poland.
Photo: Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

As long as you’re not carrying ink in bottles over 3.4 ounces or have a wonky lithium-ion battery in a wireless gun, you can bring a tattoo gun onto a plane.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Waffle Irons

Waffle Irons

A scary image from 1948. What the heck were in those waffles!?!
A scary image from 1948. What the heck were in those waffles!?!
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

If you are just as unhinged about waffles as the lady in this slide, then you will be pleased to learn you can, indeed, take them on a plane.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Pet Fish

Pet Fish

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

I, too, can hardly leave the house without my emotional support goldfish. The good news is, little Face Eater can travel with me in a sealed container over 3.4 ounces!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Sewing Machine (With Needles)

Sewing Machine (With Needles)

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Not a ton of sewing machines count as carry-ons, but those that do are welcome on U.S. flights.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Fresh Eggs

Fresh Eggs

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Image: Education Images/Universal Images (Getty Images)

Look, I get it; one last run out to Amish country before hitting the airport is just too delectable a chance to pass up. Well, fear not, those potential birds will get to experience at least one flight before they become omelettes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Cakes And Pies

Cakes And Pies

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Image: Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel (Getty Images)

I want to be the person who just brings a big, delicious cake on the plane and just sits there with it. What a power move.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Fake Human Bones/Remains

Fake Human Bones/Remains

Outside of house decorated with two skeletons for Halloween.
Outside of house decorated with two skeletons for Halloween.
Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Mind you, they can’t be real! This recently happened, according to the TSA’s Instagram account, when a neurosurgeon’s teaching skull was pulled aside by security agents. This one looked more like an explosive device, as it was full of wires and a battery. Turns out the skull was used as a teaching aid to describe how lobotomies are performed. Which, uh, I hope we aren’t actually doing anymore?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

C-Pap Machine

C-Pap Machine

Jenny Shields poses for a photo with her CPAP machine, which was recalled for safety reasons, at her home in Wilmington, Delaware on June 3, 2022.
Jenny Shields poses for a photo with her CPAP machine, which was recalled for safety reasons, at her home in Wilmington, Delaware on June 3, 2022.
Photo: Rachel Wisniewski/For the Washington Post (Getty Images)

It’s best to take medically necessary equipment and meds with you on the plane, as you don’t want to be gasping for air due to luggage snafu.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Solid Foods

Solid Foods

Image for article titled Weird Things You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

Any grub can be brought on a plane, though some stuff coming through security is up to the discretion of the officers. Sauces or anything smear-able (peanut butter, for example) must be kept to 3.4-ounce containers and items should be arranged and separated into an easy-to-scan layout.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Film Rolls

Film Rolls

Close-up of human hand holding a canister of 35mm Ilford Kentmere 100 analog camera film, San Ramon, California, August 19, 2020.
Close-up of human hand holding a canister of 35mm Ilford Kentmere 100 analog camera film, San Ramon, California, August 19, 2020.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

Let’s say you’re a classy camera hipster who just wants to get their rolls through security. Well, the good news is, the machine won’t harm your precious black-and-white shots of a mourning dove on your ex-girlfriend’s balcony.

Advertisement

17 / 17