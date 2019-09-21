This one’s a quiet weekend with only a few races going on, but you’re our loyal readers and you deserve to know where and when there are cars going round a track and how you can stick your eyeballs to them.

If you feel like waking up real early tomorrow, there are Super GT cars racing at Sportsland Sugo in Japan, and at a slightly less wild hour the NASCAR Euro Series hits Hockenheim both today and tomorrow if you’re looking for an oddball, fish-out-of-water event with V8 stock cars braving an F1 track.

Advertisement

Super GT Round 7 Sugo

from Sportsland Sugo, Japan

Sunday at 1:00 AM EDT on motorsports.tv

NASCAR Euro Series Hockenheim

from the Hockenheimring, Germany

Elite 1 Race 1 was at 7:30 AM EDT this morning, Elite 2 Race 1 began at 8:15 AM EDT. Tomorrow, Elite 2 Race 2 will begin at 7:30 AM EDT and Elite 1 Race 2 is at 8:15 AM EDT. All are streaming on the series’ site here.

If you know about anything we missed be sure to let us know what it is and where we can tune in below in the comments. We’ll probably want to have a peek ourselves.

Updated: Saturday, September 21, 10:05 AM EDT:

I missed a number of important events because I incorrectly loaded the schedule, which is all on me. Please see below for all of the big events coming up this weekend and where you can find them:

IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterrey

from Lagunaq Seca Raceway, California

Sunday at 3:00 PM EDT on NBC

Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

from Marina Bahy Circuit, Singapore

Sunday at 8:05 AM EDT on ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Federated Autoparts 400

from Richmond Raceway, Virgina

Today at 7:30 PM EDT on NBCSN