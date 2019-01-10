Weekend Motorsports Roundup: October 12-14

It’s a three day weekend, but the action is all happening this Saturday and Sunday. Between the 24-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta and a Formula 1 race in Japan that’s shaping up to be quite the battle, there’s a lot to pay attention to .

Note that Typhoon Hagabis in Japan has forced the Formula 1 timetable to be reorganized and one practice session canceled . The race itself hasn’t moved, but stay posted to make sure you’re not staying up until 1 AM for no reason.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans

from Road Atalanta, Georgia

On IMSA.TV on Saturday from 11:55 AM to 10:05 PM EDT and NBC Sports from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM with continued coverage from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250

From Talladega Motor Speedway, Alabama

Saturday at 1:30 PM ED T on Fox Sports.

American Flat Track Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Meadowlands Mile

From Meadowlands, New Jersey

Saturday at 10:30 PM ED T on NBC Sports.

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

From Suzuka Circuit, Japan

Sunday at 1:00 AM EDT, re-airs at 7 AM EDT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500

From Talladega Motor Speedway, Alabama

Sunday at 2:00 PM EDT on NBC Sports.

NHRA Carolina Nationals

Max Dragway, North Carolina

Sunday at 2:00 PM EDT on Fox Sports.

As per usual, drop more interesting things to watch in the comments. We’re sure there’s some racing going on this Monday, we just can’t find anything listed on our usual sites or in TV listings.

