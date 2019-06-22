Photo: Porsche

The big show for this weekend is the 24 hour battle on the most famous race track in all of Germany. (All of Europe?) Of course–I’m talking about the Nürburgring. Our dude Bradley Brownell will be out there soaking it up looking for stories, but you can pretty much spend your whole weekend following the race if you want. A link’s below, along with an embed which should hopefully make this weekend’s main motorsport event accessible.

Here’s that and some other highlights as far as what’s happening in racing over the next couple days. All times U.S. pacific.

24 Hours of Nürburgring

From Nürburg, Germany



Saturday, 5:30 a.m. on Motorsport.com or embedded here:

Formula E Julius Baer Swiss E-Prix



From Bern, Switzerland



Practice 1 11:50 p.m. Friday, Practice 2 2:15 a.m. on YouTube

E-Prix 9:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Fox Sports 3. Actual race time 9:03 a.m.

British GT Round 6

From Donington Park GP



British GT 5:10 a.m. Sunday on BritishGT.com

NASCAR Truck Gateway 200

From Gateway Motorsports Park



7:00 p.m. Saturday on FS1

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

From Sonoma Raceway



12:00 p.m. Sunday on FS1

Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix De France

From Circuit Paul Ricard



6:10 a.m. Sunday on ESPN

If you want to dig into something else Motorsport.com has even more racing events listed this weekend, some of which you might be able to watch online. But of course as always, if you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!