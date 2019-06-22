Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
The big show for this weekend is the 24 hour battle on the most famous race track in all of Germany. (All of Europe?) Of course–I’m talking about the Nürburgring. Our dude Bradley Brownell will be out there soaking it up looking for stories, but you can pretty much spend your whole weekend following the race if you want. A link’s below, along with an embed which should hopefully make this weekend’s main motorsport event accessible.
Here’s that and some other highlights as far as what’s happening in racing over the next couple days. All times U.S. pacific.
From Nürburg, Germany
Saturday, 5:30 a.m. on Motorsport.com or embedded here:
Formula E Julius Baer Swiss E-Prix
From Bern, Switzerland
Practice 1 11:50 p.m. Friday, Practice 2 2:15 a.m. on YouTube
E-Prix 9:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Fox Sports 3. Actual race time 9:03 a.m.
British GT Round 6
From Donington Park GP
British GT 5:10 a.m. Sunday on BritishGT.com
NASCAR Truck Gateway 200
From Gateway Motorsports Park
7:00 p.m. Saturday on FS1
NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350
From Sonoma Raceway
12:00 p.m. Sunday on FS1
Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix De France
From Circuit Paul Ricard
6:10 a.m. Sunday on ESPN
If you want to dig into something else Motorsport.com has even more racing events listed this weekend, some of which you might be able to watch online. But of course as always, if you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!