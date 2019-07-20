Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It seems like a relatively quiet weekend for fast cars trying to out-fast each other, but I’m happy to share some of the bigger events I know about. Interestingly, it’s pretty much all happening in the northeastern states. Any more suggestions for things to watch are welcome and encouraged in the comments–just don’t forget to let us know where we can see the races we don’t know about!
From the New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, 4:00 p.m est on NBCSN
From Iowa Speedway
Saturday 7:00 p.m. est on NBCSN
From Lime Rock Park
Saturday 3:00 p.m. est on NBC Sports; qualifying starts at 9:30 a.m. est on IMSA.tv.
Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM)
From Assen, Netherlands
Qualifying, practice and racing pretty much all weekend on DTM.com
From Maine and New Hampshire
Pretty much all weekend, apparently livestreaming on Livestream4All (account required, I haven’t tested it.), also Aaron Brown’s Instagram story.
Our own Aaron Brown and Justin Westbrook brought Aaron’s E36 to race that rally this weekend, and rumor has it the car actually made it off the starting line! Good luck to them and everybody else going fender to fender this weekend.