Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



It seems like a relatively quiet weekend for fast cars trying to out-fast each other, but I’m happy to share some of the bigger events I know about. Interestingly, it’s pretty much all happening in the northeastern states. Any more suggestions for things to watch are welcome and encouraged in the comments–just don’t forget to let us know where we can see the races we don’t know about!

NASCAR ROXOR 200

From the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, 4:00 p.m est on NBCSN

IndyCar Iowa 300

From Iowa Speedway



Saturday 7:00 p.m. est on NBCSN

IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

From Lime Rock Park



Saturday 3:00 p.m. est on NBC Sports; qualifying starts at 9:30 a.m. est on IMSA.tv.

Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM)



From Assen, Netherlands

Qualifying, practice and racing pretty much all weekend on DTM.com

New England Forest Rally

From Maine and New Hampshire



Pretty much all weekend, apparently livestreaming on Livestream4All (account required, I haven’t tested it.), also Aaron Brown’s Instagram story.

Our own Aaron Brown and Justin Westbrook brought Aaron’s E36 to race that rally this weekend, and rumor has it the car actually made it off the starting line! Good luck to them and everybody else going fender to fender this weekend.