Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
I’m not sure this weekend can give that Indy 500 finish a run for its money or not, but it’s damn sure going to try. We’ve got the most balls-to-the-wall motorcycle race in the Isle of Man TT, an IndyCar double header and IMSA in the streets of Detroit, WRC in Portugal, NASCAR on a triangle, and Moto GP in Italy. If that wasn’t enough, teams are already in Le Mans for testing ahead of the 24 Hour. This is another absolutely jam packed weekend!
Isle of Man TT
From the streets of the Isle of Man
11PM Saturday - 1 hour Day 1 highlight show on MotorTrend TV
11PM Sunday - 1 hour Day 2 highlight show on MotorTrend TV
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
From Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan
3PM Saturday on NBC - Race 1
3PM Sunday on NBC - Race 2
IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic
From Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan
12:30PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network
WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal
From the Cabreira Mountain region of Portugal
All Weekend on WRC+
NASCAR Xfinity Pocono 250
From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
1PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pocono 400
From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
2PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1
MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
From Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy
1:50 AM Sunday on BeIn Sports
Blancpain Endurance Series Paul Ricard 1000KMS
From Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France
11AM Saturday live streaming on blancpain-gt-series.com
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in EST.