Image: @ttracesofficial on Twitter

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



I’m not sure this weekend can give that Indy 500 finish a run for its money or not, but it’s damn sure going to try. We’ve got the most balls-to-the-wall motorcycle race in the Isle of Man TT, an IndyCar double header and IMSA in the streets of Detroit, WRC in Portugal, NASCAR on a triangle, and Moto GP in Italy. If that wasn’t enough, teams are already in Le Mans for testing ahead of the 24 Hour. This is another absolutely jam packed weekend!

Isle of Man TT

From the streets of the Isle of Man

11PM Saturday - 1 hour Day 1 highlight show on MotorTrend TV

11PM Sunday - 1 hour Day 2 highlight show on MotorTrend TV

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix



From Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan



3PM Saturday on NBC - Race 1

3PM Sunday on NBC - Race 2

IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

From Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan

12:30PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network

WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal

From the Cabreira Mountain region of Portugal

All Weekend on WRC+

NASCAR Xfinity Pocono 250

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

1PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pocono 400

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

2PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix

From Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy



1:50 AM Sunday on BeIn Sports

Blancpain Endurance Series Paul Ricard 1000KMS

From Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France



11AM Saturday live streaming on blancpain-gt-series.com

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!



Advertisement

All times in EST.