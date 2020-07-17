How To Watch Racing This Weekend: July 18-19, 2020

Welcome (BACK) to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. It’s been a while since we’ve compiled one of these motorsport roundups, you know, because the 2019 racing season ended. After a few weekends of motorsport’s return, we figured it was time to come back to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1, IMSA, MotoGP, NHRA and Japanese Super GT are all putting on huge events this weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in EST.
IndyCar Iowa 250S Double Header
From Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
8:30PM Friday on NBCSN — Race 1
8:30PM Saturday on NBCSN — Race 2
IMSA Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring
From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida
5:35PM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass live stream
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire
From New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire
3PM Saturday on NBCSN — Race
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.Com 400
From Texas Motor Speedway, Ft. Worth, Texas
8PM Saturday on FOX Sports 1— Race
Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix
From The Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9:10AM Sunday on ESPN — Race
Moto GP Spanish GP
From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain
8AM Sunday on MotoGP Live - Race
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
From Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia
3PM Sunday on NBCSN — Race
Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals At Indianapolis
From Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana
10:30PM Saturday on FOX Sports 1 — Qualifying
11:00AM Sunday on FOX Sports 1 — Qualifying
12PM Sunday on FOX — Race Final
Super GT 2020 Round 1 - Fuji
From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Sunto District, Shizuoka, Japan
1:30AM Sunday live streamed on THE RACE on YouTube (linked below) with English comms
DISCUSSION
I like this, moving this post to Friday afternoon. I can’t count the number of times I popped on here Saturday late afternoon, saw the roundup, and realized I’d already missed something.