How To Watch Racing This Weekend: July 18-19, 2020

Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. It’s been a while since we’ve compiled one of these motorsport roundups, you know, because the 2019 racing season ended. After a few weekends of motorsport’s return, we figured it was time to come back to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1, IMSA, MotoGP, NHRA and Japanese Super GT are all putting on huge events this weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

All times in EST.

IndyCar Iowa 250S Double Header

From Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa



8:30PM Friday on NBCSN — Race 1

8:30PM Saturday on NBCSN — Race 2

IMSA Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

5:35PM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass live stream

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire

From New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

3PM Saturday on NBCSN — Race

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.Com 400



From Texas Motor Speedway, Ft. Worth, Texas

8PM Saturday on FOX Sports 1— Race

Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

From The Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:10AM Sunday on ESPN — Race

Moto GP Spanish GP

From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain



8AM Sunday on MotoGP Live - Race

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500



From Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia

3PM Sunday on NBCSN — Race

Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals At Indianapolis



From Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana

10:30PM Saturday on FOX Sports 1 — Qualifying

11:00AM Sunday on FOX Sports 1 — Qualifying

12PM Sunday on FOX — Race Final

Super GT 2020 Round 1 - Fuji

From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Sunto District, Shizuoka, Japan



1:30AM Sunday live streamed on THE RACE on YouTube (linked below) with English comms