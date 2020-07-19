We Will Not Be Receiving The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon R

Photo : Volkswagen AG

The Volkswagen Arteon, which landed on American shores for the first time for the 2019 model year, is getting a refresh. for 2021 . Part of that refresh is a 315-horsepower R trim that you’ll be able to get in either fastback or wagon guise. If you live outside of America, that is.



According to Autoblog, the new model is 20 mm lower than the standard car and a system called R-Performance Torque Vectoring allows the car to take all 315 horsepower from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine and dump them all out onto the road through either of the rear wheels when you need it under cornering stress. Add that to new brakes and the adaptive suspension that all Arteons sit on and it’s clear that this new car is a force to be reckoned with.

Photo : Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen says that all that will allow the car to hit 60 miles-per-hour in under five seconds and that the car’s top speed is limited to 155. That’s no joke, especially when the standard car’s 268 horsepower felt a little slower than expected when Andrew tested the American-market car last year.



Photo : Volkswagen AG

No manual transmission will be on offer. You’ll have to make do with the standard dual-clutch box that you’ll find in all Arteons. What is unique on this car, though, are the blue brake calipers framed by bigger wheels, more aggressive front air intakes, and exclusive sports seats and interior trim. The standard car’s interior impressed Andrew about a year ago, and these updates do make it look a bit more special.



Photo : Volkswagen AG

Both the fastback and wagon should hit the European market within months but don’t expect to see it over here any time soon. If you really want one, start planning to ship one over in late 2035 at the earliest if import laws don’t change. If you want a fast VW before then, the next R model we might expect to see will be the eighth-generation Golf. Whenever Volkswagen decides we’re ready for it, of course.

