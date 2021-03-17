We Are Sorry To Report That The Toyota Aygo X Prologue Looks Amazing

Image : Toyota

I owe you all an apology. Last week, I wrote about a teaser for a Toyota concept, called the X Prologue. Or, at least we thought it was called the X Prologue. It actually turned out to be the Aygo X Prologue, a high-riding concept of the brand’s next-generation Aygo subcompact, which isn’t sold in the U.S. In other words, not an electric vehicle, as I and some others suggested.



Nope, this is a proposal for a regular old A-segment hatchback. I mean, I suppose it could be powered by batteries, given that Toyota’s entirely design-focused press release doesn’t specify what the powertrain is supposed to be in this thing. I just don’t expect it. The new Aygo will be built on Toyota’s GA-B platform, according to Auto Express, and that is indeed internal combustion-powered, so yeah — not an EV.

Image : Toyota

The Aygo X Prologue isn’t the harbinger of Toyota’s future in quite the way some expected, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not worth studying. I really happen to like this little dude. You can see bits of Toyota’s current design language carrying over to this concept, like the GR Yaris’ bulging rear-wheel arches, except it’s been raised and made even more muscular, while gaping fake grilles and frivolous creases have thankfully been kept to a minimum. The proportions are borderline cartoonish too, which I love — even though those rear doors look painful to crawl through.



Image : Toyota

Throw the GR Yaris’ all-wheel-drive system and 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder in this beefed-up Aygo, and I think you’d have a pretty good time. Of course, the same would be true with a regular-old GR Yaris, but that’s neither here nor there. Really, I just want to experience the GR Yaris in some way, shape, or form. I’m not picky at this point.



Toyota turned to its ED² design studio in France to pen the Aygo X Prologue, which has experience designing small cars particularly for Europe. The concept builds upon Aygos of the past, but adds some fun extras, like GoPro-esque “action cameras” embedded into the side mirrors, as well as a skid plate at the rear with a bicycle mount and a roof rack. I’m starting to tire of front lightbars, but I dig the shape of the one on the X Prologue, as well as the two-tone paint job. (Worth noting that the Aygo was a partner program to two French hatchbacks, sharing platforms with the Citroën C1 as well as the Peugeot 107 then 108.)

Image : Toyota

The adventurous vibe of this concept suggests we could see an equally active-minded Aygo “Cross” or something of that nature in the future. Although, when I say “we,” I don’t mean any Americans reading this, because of course we don’t get Aygos. We don’t get any of the cool Toyotas. Maybe somebody should do something about that.

