Detailing videos are satisfying in and of themselves, but there’s just something special about watching a Nissan R34 GT-R lovingly primped and preened by people who know just how special this beast of a car is. It is, truly, next level.

While the Nissan R34 GT-R is legendary in and of itself, the star of this video is even more special. This is one of eighteen cars to have received the NISMO Z-Tunes upgrade. Here’s more from Nissan about just what that entails:

The NISMO R34 GT-R Z-tune, a complete car, created based on an approved car that was carefully selected by NISMO. A vehicle with a mileage of less than 30,000 km that meets all the requirements, including those for body condition, has the parts that will be modified removed, the body reinforced, and other work performed before it is painted and reassembled. All of the work, from engine production to vehicle assembly, is performed by expert mechanics using the same handmade craftsmanship to race cars to achieve a level of accuracy and specifications that is unachievable in mass-produced vehicles.

What made these bad boys really special, though, was the RB28DETT that produced 500 horsepower and had an 8,000 rpm redline. Add new IHI turbochargers, larger Brembo brakes, vented bodywork, and Sachs dampers, and you’ve got a machine that everyone will be drooling over.

Seventeen of the eighteen Z-Tuned cars were painted in what was called Z-Tune Silver, with a single one being painted Midnight Purple III—subsequently making that shade the rarest and most drooled-over of the bunch.

While you might notice the car in the video is Midnight Purple III, it’s not the original. During its restoration, the GT-R was repainted purple instead of the silver it came with. Still, though—being one of two is still pretty damn rad.

Soothe your brain today, folks. It’s Monday. We need this.