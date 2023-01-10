Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Watch What Happens When a Plane Door Opens Mid-Flight

The captain has turned on the fasten seat belt sign. This is why you should really, really listen.

Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled Watch What Happens When a Plane Door Opens Mid-Flight
Photo: JOHN THYS / AFP (Getty Images)

While you sit in an airplane, tens of thousands of feet in the sky, you likely don’t think much about the air outside. Sure, that opening speech from the flight attendants may spark some little thought in your brain — “Huh, the masks drop if the cabin loses pressure? How pressurized is it?” — but for the most part, your thoughts likely stay within your sealed metal tube. But what if it suddenly came unsealed?

Then, you’d be subjected to the frigid temperatures (typically well into the negatives) of high-altitude air. You’d feel the drop in pressure, as cabin airflow goes from “light air-conditioned breeze” to “fucken wimdy” in the blink of an eye. In other words, you’d feel exactly what the passengers of a Russian short-haul flight experienced earlier this month when a door on their Antonov AN-26 blew open mid-flight.

Horror moment plane’s door OPENS mid air leaving passengers terrified on Russian flight

Footage from the flight from the Sun, that we found via Popular Mechanics shows the frigid, chaotic conditions inside the Antonov, as its gaping rear doorway did its best to eject luggage and passengers on to the ground below. Luckily, all passengers remained inside the plane until the pilot could bring it down for an emergency landing — no one needed to test the D.B. Cooper method of airplane exit.

If the passengers in the clip look like they’re about to freeze, that’s because they are. The Antonov was traveling through Siberia en route to Magadan, and spent fifteen minutes open to the elements before touching back down.

Luckily, this kind of situation is rare. The Antonov AN-26 is an old plane, out of production by the time even the first 747s were assembled. Modern aircraft have more safety features and safeguards to prevent this kind of accident from ever happening. But, next time your pilot turns on the “fasten seatbelt sign,” maybe give another thought to the air outside your plane — and actually buckle your belt.

