Watch Us Struggle And Fail To Answer Your Car Questions! It's Jalopnik's Ask A Car Nerd!

Have you ever found yourself waking up in the middle of the night wondering about whether you should buy an imported 1992 Autozam AZ-1 or one from 1994? Have you woken up in the middle of the night screaming and holding a knife? We can’t help you with the second one, but we can with the first! We’re here to answer your questions in our new video series Ask A Car Nerd.



Have you been stressed at work questioning what David’s next broken Jeep purchase will be? Maybe you just wanted to ask Jason to draw you a picture of his Nissan Pao. Jalopnik is filled with inane car trivia, practical wrenching experience, and hideous takes about parking. We spend much of our time in the office asking (yelling at) each other about them. Why not rope you into it?

Our greatest asset here at Jalopnik is you, the committed and loyal readers! Not because we love you or anything (we do, please keep visiting the site and click all those sweet, sweet ads) but because we have gazed across this vast land, and seen nothing but terrible shit from non-car nerds.

Send us an email at AskANerd@jalopnik.com and we’ll try to get (some) of your questions answered.