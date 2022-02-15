No, this isn’t a scene out of a Final Destination movie. This is real life for two unfortunate cops in southeastern Pennsylvania. Luckily, they weren’t injured when a runaway truck wheel punched straight into their cruiser’s windshield. It all was – of course – caught on camera for our viewing pleasure.



The truck driver that the wayward tire came from also was not injured and neither were any other motorists driving down the road near the tire.

The video was then posted to the Spring Township Police Department’s Facebook page. It shows the Ford Explorer Interceptor sitting on a center median when suddenly a truck tire starts rolling toward them. It bounces up on a curb before eventually smashing the shit out of the SUV’s windshield and denting its roof.



The police department also posted body camera footage from one of the officers who was involved. You can see the very moment their Explorer gets absolutely merc ed. Unfortunately, there’s no real sound to speak of in either video, but you can imagine there may have been a curse or two.

G lass shards are scattered across the Explorer’s interior like its a scene out of Die Hard. Wait, that’s also a movie about a cop dealing with broken glass.

I’ll be right back, I’m about to write the greatest Final Destination, Die Hard crossover of all time.