If you’re unfamiliar with the Corning Museum of Glass, where have you been? It’s a museum of over 50,000 glass objects in New York that has been around since 1951. I’m kidding, I didn’t know about it until I was introduced to it during a binge of the Netflix series Blown Away, a competition about glass blowing. Anyway, it’s safe to say that the things inside the museum are delicate and need to be handled with care. So it stands to reason that you shouldn’t let a stunt motorcycle rider into the museum to rip around, right?

That’s exactly what they did. The only rule was that the stunt bike couldn’t be powered by gasoline, because the exhaust fumes wouldn’t be good. You know, obviously. So Red Bull rider Aaron Colton set about a six month project assembling a custom stunt supermoto from an Alta Redshift electric motocross bike.

In what could easily have been a several-installment video series on any other channel, the entire saga has been condensed down to just 25 minutes of high-intensity build show/stunt event. I personally would have liked to have seen more of the process of the build, and I certainly would have liked another twenty minutes of action in the museum, but I guess I’ll take what I can get.

This video impressively shows off both that talents of the rider as well as the talents of the glass blowing artists in residence at the museum. I love the precision and advanced riding technique shown off here. I mean, there are so many variables, from the texture of the floor and how it will interact with the tires, to the abruptness of the electric machine’s throttle to consider. Colton seems to manage all of it perfectly and, at least from the footage shown, only breaks glass that he’s meant to break. And the talent of the glass blowers to perfectly sculpt a Red Bull, um, bull out of glass is superb.

I would have absolutely subscribed to a build show about this bike and the event dropping new 20 minute episodes every week for a year. Come on Red Bull, get your shit together, take a lesson from Mike Burroughs on content creation.