Props to the brave reporters sent into the elements for minutes to hours at a time to cover the worst in weather. From my experience working in television news, we would frequently ask our reporters to bundle up and brave the elements (while considering their safety in tornados and thunderstorms) and stay out there to cover the weather, live. It’s often a thankless job, but they’ll be the first to tell you what’s going on, much like this poor bloke live at London Heathrow Airport for Big Jet TV.



In the hour plus that I’ve been tuned in, this reporter has experienced sleet, extreme wind gusts, and even a pen of horses that ran across the field, which prompted him to sing a little ditty about said horses running. And much to my amazement, he’s doing this all while also dealing with the large jets flying right over his head, struggling in the current wind conditions to make a landing.

From what I’ve been able to find out, the man behind the camera (and briefly in front of it), is Jerry Dyer, who is pictured above with none other than a Valentino Rossi cap! Dyer’s reputation is well-known across the pond for this lively live coverage. From his Big Jet TV YouTube Bio:

Connecting real Aviation Fans across the World - and it’s all LIVE! Bringing my passion and excitement for aviation via two LIVE weekly high-powered shows. (Wednesdays and at the Weekend) Live chat with Channel Members and an enthusiastic community of AvGeeks, all from the best locations and Busiest Airports around the World. I work tirelessly to bring my Members the very best in LIVE Aviation content, including Member-Only Feature shows from International destinations as well as exclusive Airside shows from the most exciting Airports.

Right now, Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc on the UK as high winds, with one gust on the Isle of Wight setting a record at 122 mph, causing power outages, flight cancellations, school shutdowns and the closure of many major bridges as well. The entire area is under a “red warning,” indicating that “roofs could be blown off, power lines brought down and trees uprooted — as well as flying debris which could cause a danger to life.”

