Watch This Hot Wheels Collector Make A Civic Type R Owner's Day (Update: Original Video Post And User)

Gif : TikTok

I know that it’s easy to be a cynic when it comes viral videos—and toys, entertainment and even cars. But it’s impossible not to have at least a little soft spot for Hot Wheels.



These die-cast cars are bite-sized versions of some of our favorite real cars and I still light up when I see them. Now, a video is making the rounds on TikTok and Twitter of a Hot Wheels collector who leaves a little gift behind for a Civic driver:

As you might have guessed, the owner of this Civic Type R promptly goes nuts and starts dancing after discovering that not only does a scale model car of his Honda exist, but that a total stranger dropped one off on his hood unprompted.



The cynic in me says that it’s clearly an attempt to garner attention on social media. The collector could have done this very same thing and not recorded it. It could have just been a moment shared between two enthusiasts, but I’m gonna say “NOPE” to the cynic in me today. By sharing this exchange with us, the happiness here has increased exponentially. I actually feel like that Civic driver in the video, just to see him giddy with joy. (Not sure how I’d feel about someone filming me from their window! —ED)



The driver looks at the Hot Wheels and then at his car, admiring them both. He looks around, does a double-take for any signs of the mysterious collector who could be nearby, and then hops into his Honda. I am positive that he’s going to cherish that toy for the rest of that Civic’s life.

Photo : Honda

I’m unsure whether the driver should keep that toy car if he ever decides to sell his Civic, or if he should mount that scale model somewhere in the cabin and let the next owner enjoy it.



UPDATE [Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11:51 AM ET]:

A Twitter user has pointed us to the original poster of the video. The TikTok user need4zcars actually has quite a bit of Hot Wheels content besides the Civic video. The TikToker uploaded the video ( from the Twitter repost) with the following caption:

✌️Finally did something I always wanted to do, I think he seemed pretty happy afterwards🙌

Yup. I think the Civic driver seemed happy, too.