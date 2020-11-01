Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Culture

Watch This Datsun 280z Get Its First Wash Ever

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:Datsun
DatsunDatsun 280Zwash
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Watch This Datsun 280z Get Its First Wash Ever
Screenshot: AMMO NYC / YouTube

Imagine you crack open a barn that no one has touched in decades and finding a Datsun 280Z with a mere 350 miles on it. If you’re a car enthusiast, your brain is probably immediately roaring with ideas about what you’re going to do with this car. But before any of that, you have one task: Wash it.

Advertisement

That’s the magic we get to watch on AMMO NYC’s YouTube channel today. Buckle down, grab a drink, and melt into the soothing process of watching a car being deep-cleaned without having to lift a finger.

There’s an interesting story behind this car—including why it’s been sitting untouched for so long. The current owner claims that the original owner brought his brand new 280Z home from a dealership in Philadelphia only to notice a dent in the fender. After some back-and-forth with the dealership, the owner finally convinced them to order him a whole new fender rather than just putty over the dent and paint it.

Advertisement

He took the fender off and waited for the next one to arrive. And, since he wasn’t driving it around, he decided to remove the radio and add a cassette player. Before he could finish the job, the original owner ran out of money, and so the car just sat.

That’s one hell of a story, but we’ve all had the joy of benefitting from it. Now, we get to watch AMMO NYC treat this car to some TLC while we imagine all the ways we’ll load up the odometer.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

We Took The World's Cheapest EV To A Car Manufacturing Expert. He Lost His Shit

The VW Golf R Debuts Next Week And It'll Probably Have More Than 300 HP

The Guy Driving The SSC Tuatara Doesn’t Seem So Sure About That Record Either

Leaked Pentagon Video About The Future Of Megacities Is So Very Grim

DISCUSSION

nightfox1
300HP lover

He ran outta funds, ok. That would explain the next few months, maybe a year, but not 44 freaking years. Did he forget he owned it, or have amnesia, or what?