Watch This Car Take A Spectacular Leap Off A Public Stairway In San Francisco

Footage is circulating of a white sedan taking a steep plunge on the streets of San Francisco, California, before landing on its roof on the roadway below. The car in question drove off the Sanchez Street Stairs from Cumberland Street at 7:18 p.m. yesterday, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Epic car crash at 19th. & Sanchez stairs.

The surveillance camera footage is stunning. A nest camera captured the car bursting through the guardrails at the top of the staircase, nose-diving into the hillside, flipping into a tree and landing on the pavement roof-first. By the time the San Francisco Fire Department reached the scene, all the vehicle’s occupants had fled the scene. Bystanders had helped the people inside escape the wreck and call 911, but the occupants quickly ran off. Thankfully, no pedestrians were injured. According to the Chronicle, the police haven’t located anyone who was inside the car.

San Francisco’s iconic hilly landscape is home to 369 public staircases. These stairways surely make it more convenient to walk from A to B, but many of them are parks or located within parks, which would normally play host to pedestrian traffic. Luckily, no one was on the Sanchez Street Stairs when the cars came flying through.

