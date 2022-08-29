The Antonov An-225 Mriya, or “Dream” in Ukrainian is gone, but not forgotten. An air charter company in London released a stirring tribute video of what appears to be the Mriya’s last commercial voyage before it was destroyed in a Russian attack.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya was destroyed in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This beefy cargo carrier was beloved by many and was well known as the largest cargo plane in the world. The charter company 26Aviation hired the Mriya to carry 1,900 pounds of crucial COVID-19 related medical supplies from China to Denmark in February 2022, according to the Robb Report:

“We were lucky enough to get a front row seat on the side of the runway just where the aircraft lifted off,” reps from 26Aviation told Robb Report. “While the flight was one of the most exciting charter flights we have ever been involved with, our tribute video is intended to celebrate the end of an icon which has created memories for endless aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike during its 34 years of service.”

Advertisement

The charter company put together a tribute video using footage recorded from that last commercial flight:

LAST EVER Antonov AN225 Cargo Flight: Chartered by 26AVIATION

The damage Russian forces did to the Mriya In February was devastating especially to the former pilot who flew the mammoth aircraft and recorded its burnout shell. Luckily, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to resurrect the plane in honor of the fighters who defended the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The project is expected to cost the war-torn country $800 million.

G/O Media may get a commission 37% off Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer Plus $100 off the combo.

These are seriously smart—with A.I. that detects fabric and “soil level” to provide the most thorough wash for your clothes. Buy for $2098 at Samsung Advertisement

Originally designed to carry a Soviet space shuttle, the plane has set over 120 World Records, including the heaviest payload ever lifted at 559,577 lbs. When it was certified in 2001 the Mriya broke the world record for longest wingspan of any aircraft.