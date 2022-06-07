Stop what you’re doing right now, put on your headphones and listen to this. Some beautiful human recorded one of Gordon Murray’s GMA T.50s driving through tunnels in Lake Garda, Italy. It sounds absolutely glorious. If that wasn’t enough, there are also a handful of McLaren F1s cruising with the T.50 too. And as good as an F1 sounds, the new GMA supercar is simply on a different level.

The video was taken during the 2022 F1 30th Anniversary Owner’s Tour in Italy, according to YouTuber Anytimespy, who posted the video.

If I’m not mistaken, this is actually the first time a T.50 has shown up on public roads. Adding to that, no T.50s have been delivered to customers yet, but that’ll be coming sooner rather than later as GMA was seen crash testing the car a few weeks ago.

Take a listen to the sound of 12 furious cylinders posted right here:

Sounds just like a V12 Formula 1 car from the days of yore, no? I don’t know how it’s possible, but the T.50 made the McLaren F1s cruising with it sound almost pedestrian by comparison.

Powering the T.50, which is Murray’s spiritual successor to the F1, is a Cosworth-designed 3.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 that pumps out 654 horsepower and revs to an eye-watering 12,100 rpm. Up top in the rev range is where the noise really comes alive. All that power goes through a six-speed manual transmission and is controlled by a driver sitting in the middle of the car.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the T.50. Last year, we listened to it fly around Goodwood.

That was nice, but man, oh man, there’s something just excellent about hearing it echo through a tunnel.

The things I would do for this car. You honestly don’t even want to know. To me, this could be the first car that is actually worth $3 million... even if it does have that goofy fan on the back.

In a world of forced induction, decreasing engine sizes and electrification, the T.50 really stands alone.