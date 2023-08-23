Watch: Rolls-Royce Thief Takes Police On An Elegant High Speed Chase Through Los Angeles

Here’s something you don’t see everyday. Los Angeles’ ABC 7 reports that an unknown driver led authorities on a chase, Wednedsay, in a Rolls-Royce.

The chase started sometime before 11:30 am August 23. California Highway Patrol began chasing what looks to be a Rolls-Royce Phantom on the westbound 210 Freeway through the city of Arcadia. Not long after, the Rolls entered L.A. city limits, where the LAPD was then involved.

Authorities chasing Rolls-Royce on 110 Freeway in Pasadena area

As aerial coverage of the chase unfolded (see above) the unknown driver maneuvered the huge luxury car through the streets of downtown LA. However just two minutes into aerial coverage of the chase, authorities and the new helicopter lost sight of the Phantom. The driver skillfully — and I only say skillfully because it takes some real skill to drive something nearly 19-feet long to get away from the cops— whips the Phantom into a parking garage and apparently bails.

Police circled the parking garage looking for the suspect, but whoever they were, they’re gone. ABC 7 says that authorities were told to stand down but a CHP chopper stayed over the scene just in case the suspect came out of hiding. Police say that the Rolls-Royce had been stolen earlier in the day. The unknown owner was aware of the theft and was monitoring the situation. Apparently he was tracking the vehicle and had given that tracking info to CHP so they could find his car.

While I don’t condone any sort of crime or stealing, someone having the audacity and skill to steal something like a Rolls-Royce Phantom and get away from the cops must be a career criminal. But stealing something like that also makes you a huge target. Whoever the thief is shouldn’t expect to stay free for much longer.