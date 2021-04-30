Watch Robbers Attempt To Rob A Guy Pumping Gas And I Bet You Know How Well That Went

Screenshot : Reddit

I feel like this is the sort of thing any semi-competent robbing team/club/troupe should have been able to see coming. If you’re going to pull up in a van to try and roll some dude pumping gas, you really should realize that your mark will be holding a weapon capable of spraying a noxious, dangerous, highly flammable liquid all over you. This realization did not occur to some Chilean robbers, who learned it the hard way.

This video seems to have been popping up all over our little internet; I noticed it a few places, including our pals over at BoingBoing, who saw it on Reddit’s r/whatcouldgowrong subreddit, which seems to have pulled that from r/chile.

It’s also shown up on Twitter, which is easy to embed, so, here, give it a watch:

Oh yeah. That dude was not having it. I like that he made sure to get the inside of that van nice and gas-soaked while the now highly flammable robbers scrambled to get the hell out of there.

Plus, I’m impressed with how far a gas pump can shoot! I wonder if that’s a Chilean specialty, or if American ones do that, too. I guess I could try it for myself, but that seems like maybe not such a hot idea.

I think (okay, Raph helped) the robber’s van looks like a Wuling Rongguang, which, for Chile, would have been sold as a Chevrolet N300, a very friendly-looking little van that in no way should be mixed up with those dirtbags.

Anyway, now we know: O ne surprised dude with a gas hose beats three idiots in a van.