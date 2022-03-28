With no MotoGP to enjoy this past weekend, the husband and I took to YouTube to catch up on this weekend’s Supercross competition in Seattle. After catching up via highlights, we came upon this little gem ( I would paste in, but it appears it will not show the video embedded on our site) — featuring the women who as MotoGP put it “defined motorcycle racing.”

I was mentally preparing myself for a rather short list, as I understand what women in motorsport looks like from the four-wheeled racing side of it. I’m ashamed to say I’m only aware of a few female riders in the MotoAmerica and NHRA bike series. I was fairly unaware there were any ladies that have taken on the World Championship competition across the way. And there were many.

While I could take some time to break down each and every female rider that has competed in some form within FIM’s competitions , I feel the video does a better breakdown of who all these ladies are, and what they were able to do.

The only downside to this was realizing Moto3 was the furthest a female competitor could go in professional competition. I guess t here were at least guest championship runs as well .

Yet, l ike any top series, it’s not enough. And it would be awesome to see a women take on a top-tier challenge.

Perhaps one day, maybe.