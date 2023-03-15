Watch M539 Restorations Turn This E60 M5 From Junk Into a Gem

Around here, we appreciate the hell out of quality wrenching content. It’s satisfying in the same way that I imagine watching major league baseball is people who give a crap about baseball, which is to say that I know what the mechanic is doing, I know generally how they’re doing it, but I’m nowhere near that level when I do it myself.

The best example of this right now is probably Sreten from M539 Restorations. Watching him work on BMWs is like watching Ken Griffey Jr in the ‘ 90s (I grew up in Seattle, so spare me your other references). One of his best projects so far is his E60 M5 with the US-only six-speed manual transmission that he bought from Raleigh, North Carolina for a grand total of $6,000. The transformation is incredible.

I Bought & Fixed the Cheapest V10 BMW E60 M5 6-speed In The World - Project Raleigh: Part 1

So, in the spirit of skiving off of work in the morning while your boss isn’t looking, join me as I watch the entire seven-video playlist of him turning this tired, neglected turd into the howling monster of a sedan that we all know and love.

If you haven’t heard of M539 Restorations, I also recommend checking out his bonkers restoration of an E65 Alpina B7 which features not one, but two engine rebuilds. Hiis Project Dubai E38 V12-powered 7-series series is also excellent.