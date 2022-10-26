After five long years, AMG One production finally began this summer in the U.K. The hybrid hypercar was first shown and announced way back in 2017. It’s a literal Formula 1 drivetrain wedged into a street-legal car, and it’s probably one of the coolest road cars to ever be produced. But it’s also complicated as hell, which comes with the territory, of course. Now we finally have proof of just how complicated it is.

In a video posted to YouTube by Shmeebites, the short-video account of popular car YouTuber Shmee150, we get to see the whole process involved in simply starting the engine on the AMG One. It’s like preparing a spaceship for flight. A s our own Adam Ismail highlighted this summer: “Firing it up is a whole process too: the front axle motors start first alongside the catalytic converters, which need to be preheated before the combustion engine can join the party.”

Every bit of this is true as you’ll see below.

How to start up the new AMG ONE!



I counted no less than four separate steps to turn on the AMG One . And that’s excluding the six different drive mode settings you can put it in once it gets fully warmed and powered.



Ultimately though none of this may matter. It sucks to know that none of us normal people will ever get to experience this rolling engineering masterpiece. And the ones that will get to experience it are the 275 people that can afford its $2.7 million price tag. Here’s hoping a few of them actually drive this masterpiece, rather than letting it sit in a garage somewhere .