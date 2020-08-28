Watch How A Neighbor Deals With A Little Kid Who Keeps Tearing Around His Driveway

Screenshot : YouTube

That headline is, of course, deliberately ambiguous to the point of implying that there’s going to be some sort of punitive response to this little kid by the neighbor. But I don’t feel like deceiving you, at least not today. What happens here is just flat-out adorable and sweet and if it’s not at least a little charming to you, then maybe it’s time to slide one of those old-people-high-shelf-stuff-grabbers up your ass and pull out the lump of coal that’s taking the place of your heart.

Here, I don’t want to give it away, so just watch:

Aw, that’s fantastic, right? Look how much fun that kid is having on those racetracks, which are drawn with the striped corner curves and everything. This kid will be finding apexes and seeing the ideal line in no time.

Here’s how the driveway’s owner, who goes by CanyonChasers on YouTube, describes it:

Every night I would get an alert from my driveway security camera, and at first I was a bit annoyed, but then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert. And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea. What transpired has turned into the best part of an otherwise dreary pandemic summer.

There’s no way around it—this is adorable. Also, my kid had that same R2-D2 bike helmet the kid there has, an excellent choice.



I like how other people in the neighborhood are getting into it, too. I feel like at some point there’s a real, greater-than-zero chance of the owner giving up actually using the driveway and building a whole track with elevation changes, a banked section, and maybe even a jump.

This is all just sweet and fun. And perhaps the best use of a driveway security camera that I’ve seen in a long, long time.

