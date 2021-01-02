Watch Every Porsche 911 Turbo Generation Go Head-To-Head In A Drag Race

Screenshot : Porsche / YouTube

When t he first Porsche 911 was introduced back in 1975, car culture changed. The 911 became a fan favorite for everything from competitive racing to a sporty daily driver, and people are still in love with each and every generation that’s been released. But which one is best?

That’s something that Porsche decided to put to the test. It grabbed an example of each generation and gathered up a bevy of impressive racing drivers to put each car to the test in a massive Porsche drag race. Mark Webber, Earl Bamber, Neel Jani, Dirk Werner, Matt Campbell, Thomas Preining, and Olaf Manthey give this little battle all they have.

For extra reference, here’s a run-down of the specs from each generation:

First Generation: 930 Turbo . 1975-1989. 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six. 256 horsepower. 243 lb-ft torque. From 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds. Top speed of 155 mph.

. 1975-1989. 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six. 256 horsepower. 243 lb-ft torque. From 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds. Top speed of 155 mph. Second Generation: 964 Turbo. 1990-1994. 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six. 316 horsepower. 332 lb-ft torque. 0-62 in 5.0 seconds. Top speed of 171 mph.

1990-1994. 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six. 316 horsepower. 332 lb-ft torque. 0-62 in 5.0 seconds. Top speed of 171 mph. Third Generation: 993 Turbo . 1995-1998. 3.6-liter twin turbocharged engine. 402 horsepower. 398 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds. Top speed of 180 mph.

. 1995-1998. 3.6-liter twin turbocharged engine. 402 horsepower. 398 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds. Top speed of 180 mph. Fourth Generation: 996 Turbo . 1999-2005. First water-cooled 911. 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six. 414 horsepower. 415 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 4.2 seconds. Top speed of 190 mph.

. 1999-2005. First water-cooled 911. 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six. 414 horsepower. 415 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 4.2 seconds. Top speed of 190 mph. Fifth Generation: 997 Turbo . 2006-2012. 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine. 493 horspower. 480 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. Top speed of 194 mph.

. 2006-2012. 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine. 493 horspower. 480 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. Top speed of 194 mph. Sixth Generation: 991 Turbo . 2012-2019. 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. 532 hp. 487 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 3.0 seconds. Top speed of 196 mph.

. 2012-2019. 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. 532 hp. 487 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 3.0 seconds. Top speed of 196 mph. Seventh Generation: 992 Turbo. 2020 on. 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine. 572 horsepower. 553 lb-ft torque. 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Top speed of 199 mph.

Obviously, a drag race isn’t the be-all-end-all of performance—we know modern technology is going to make the newer versions much quicker. It doesn’t account for the charm of each other generation or the fond memories most folks attach to their dream cars. Sometimes, it’s the older shit that’s the most fun.