There aren’t many things guaranteed in this world: water is wet, the sky is blue, etc. However, the one thing that may be ever more certain that those two facts is this: Florida is fuckin’ wild.



In today’s edition of “What the fuck, Florida?” we have a man who nearly drove over an opening drawbridge, sort of Dukes of Hazzard style. For all of our benefits, it was caught on camera. Check it out:

This is at least the third time since November 2021 that a Florida-person lost a battle with a drawbridge.

A report from Newsweek says that while the Dayton Beach bridge was being raised to let a boat through, a motorcycle rider didn’t see the warning signs due to rain and ran right through a flashing red stop arm. Ow.

“V-1 continued up the bridge which was halfway up at this point,” the report continued. “Driver of V-1 fell off and the vehicle fell over the bridge. V-1 was pulling a trailer and was suspended in the air by the trailer hitch.” Messod Bendayan, the press information officer for the Daytona Beach Police Department, told Newsweek the bridge tender called police to alert them to the incident.

The motorcycle rider, a Georgia man, told police he was attempting to clear rainwater from his helmet’s face mask and didn’t see the warning lights. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but happily he was released.

After the incident, Newsweek says the bridge was shut down so the smashed up arm could be replaced and the bridge could be fully inspected.

I really wish I knew how this kept happening in Florida. Like… folks… it doesn’t make any sense. Just don’t be on the bridge when it starts going up. It feels like such an easy thing to do. And if you see or feel it going up, maybe stop?

I really don’t know why it’s so difficult, but then again, I don’t live in Florida.