We all know the new C8 Corvette is one hot machine, but the universe appears to have taken that observation a bit too literally by sending a hauler loaded with them up in flames.

A video posted on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook page shows the horror of an entire truck of C8s smoldering under a dark Tennessee sky. You can watch it below. There’s some understandably choice language here, so be warned if you’ve got the volume cranked at work:

This Jack Cooper auto hauler was carrying these Corvettes from the Bowling Green Assembly Plant to the outskirts of Nashville when they went up in flames, Corvette Blogger reports. It also notes that these haulers can carry up to 10 cars at a time, so if this thing was packed to the gills and every car was deemed a loss, then this fire could have cost General Motors anywhere between $750,000 and $1 million — and that’s not even taking into consideration the cost of the truck itself.

Corvette Blogger also shares a few photos it received from someone who was able to check out the aftermath of the fire, where it appears that the front half of the hauler took the brunt of the flames.

Thankfully, the driver of the truck escaped unhurt, and there have been no other injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Chevrolet sent a statement to Road & Track that reads as follows:

On Tuesday evening, a hauler carrying a load of new Corvettes caught fire in Tennessee after the driver pulled into a truck stop to investigate an issue with the truck. Fortunately, the driver of the truck is okay. Our vehicle logistics supplier is investigating. As we learn more, we will reach out to affected dealers and customers.

Here’s to the folks who are still waiting on their Corvette delivery. If you live in Tennessee, you might just have to be patient for a while longer.