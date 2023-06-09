A small North Carolina town was startled by a massive crash as a CSX train collided with a stuck tractor-trailer yesterday afternoon. It is the year 2023, and most people in the United States have a mobile phone with a camera, so there’s plenty of footage of the dramatic collision. This is the town’s third railroad crossing crash this year, and the local government was already discussing changes to prevent future incidents.

WCNC reported that at around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, a tractor-tractor hauling bricks got stuck on the railroad crossing on Main Street in Wingate, North Carolina. Wingate is a small town with a population of about 4,000 people, nearly matched by the number of students at Wingate University. Before the truck could be moved, a CSX train barreled straight through the trailer, sending bricks flying. Thankfully, no one was injured. Though, the police arrested the truck’s driver after officers claimed to have found drugs in the cab.

Malik Jordan, a Wingate University student, was picking up a pizza nearby when the crash happened. He told WSOC about his experience, saying, “The second I came out, I look to my right and saw there was a truck on the tracks. I was amazed. I was like ‘Oh goodness, I can’t believe this is happening again.” Jordan added, “It sounded like it was just very forceful. You saw dust fly everywhere.”

In January, two other trucks were stuck by trains after getting stuck on one of Wingate’s three crossings. The Wingate Board of Commissioners met in March to discuss potential improvements to the crossings. One sensible solution mentioned was leveling the grade at each crossing to prevent trailers from beaching themselves on the tracks.