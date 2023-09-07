Watch Racer Colton Herta Drive His Dad's Indy Car

This weekend will see the season finale of the 2022 IndyCar season, and while the championship may have already been determined, there’s still plenty to look forward to at Laguna Seca this weekend. Like second-generation racer Colton Herta taking his dad’s 1998 Reynard 98i-Ford/Cosworth CART machine out for a spin on the iconic track.

Bryan Herta drove this exact car to victory at Laguna Seca 25 years ago (and two years before Colton was born), and his son Colton bought the machine earlier this year to gift to Bryan for his birthday. Thankfully, IndyCar was more than happy to have the duo bring the car out on track to celebrate the culmination of the 2022 season.

You can check out the lap via Colton’s visor cam below, courtesy of RACER:

Colton Herta 1998 Reynard-Cosworth CART Indy Car Visor Cam

Look me in the eyes and tell me that there’s a better sound than a single turbo open-wheel machine. You can’t without lying. That sharp, angry howl just rockets right through your bones. I’m so glad Marshall Pruett got us visor cam footage of this event, but I think I’d have much rather heard this thing scream in person.

Colton Herta is also donning a special livery on his No. 26 Honda this weekend, which is designed to mimic the look of his dad’s car back in the day — albeit with a fresh update to make sure Andretti Global’s current slate of partnerships get their fair share of air time. I’m a big IndyCar fan for a lot of reasons, but the fact that this kind of thing is even possible is right up in my top five list of reasons why.

I’ve gotta be honest: It’s a damn good weekend to be a Herta.