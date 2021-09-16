In the hilariously-named East London neighborhood of East Ham, a stolen Range Rover wreaked some significant havoc on a street, damaging at least 10 street-parked cars including a BMW 6 Series convertible that was blocking the vehicular rhinoceros’ path. The Range Rover eventually shoved the BMW out of the way before driving off, severely damaged. The footage of the event looks like a scene from a movie or video game, the kind where you crash cars for fun — because, you know, that’s not something you can generally do in the real world.

Advertisement

The Range Rover was reported stolen per British tabloid The Sun’s statement from police, and the second Range Rover that appears in the video seems to be the owner, in pursuit. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, which is amazing because police say the BMW had a driver and two children inside.

Here’s the video of the madness, so you can full appreciate it:

The video shows the Range Rover after having already worked over several cars, including the Mercedes-Benz with all its doors open, possibly an automotive expression of pain. The Range Rover can be seen ramming into the BMW which had been approaching from the opposite direction.

The Range Rover’s tires burn rubber as the vehicle attempts to shove the BMW out of the way; the Rover then reverses to gain speed, and is then able to spin the BMW to the side of the road.

What’s the point of stealing a fancy car if you’re just going to immediately trash it? I don’t get the point of this crime.

A statement from London’s Metropolitan Police described the incident:

“Police were called to Benson Avenue, E6, at 16.46pm on Sunday to reports of a Range Rover car colliding with a number of other parked vehicles. “Officers attended. A group of at least 10 vehicles were found to be damaged and it was reported that one vehicle, containing a man and two children, had been pushed onto a footpath. “The Range Rover had been reported stolen from Melford Road, E6, a short time before the collisions. “The driver left the vehicle and got into a another vehicle before police arrived. “There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Look, if you’re really set on stealing a big expensive SUV, this is not the way to go about it. Try to get it away without smacking into every car around you! Steal a shitbox if you want to ram things! This is just common criminal sense, people. Jeez.