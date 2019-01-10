Watch A Rally Driver Break Down Some Classic Movie Driving Scenes

Anyone who doesn’t live under a rock already know that cinematic driving scenes and stunts don’t exactly make sense in the real world (but, I mean, who goes to the movies to feel like they’re watching real life anyway?). But if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like for an actual, professional driver to break down some of the more classic driving scenes in recent film history, then, my friends, you are in luck,

Friend of Jalopnik and two-wheel-drive Rally America champion Wyatt Knox from Team O’Neil Rally School has teamed up with WIRED to break down the feasibility of some iconic driving, racing, and crash scenes in everything from Back to the Future to The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. And it’s one hell of a fun watch:

(If you came for a breakdown of any Baby Driver scenes, then I am very sorry to say that you’ll be disappointed. Hook us up with the good stuff next time, Wyatt.)

I love these breakdowns because I didn’t even really notice any of this stuff the first time around. The fact that there wasn’t actually a driver in one of the cop cars that crashed in Transporter 2? Didn’t even notice it—that’s legit. A Mustang GT versus a Chrysler 300 in Drive (truly, one of the best movies of all time)? I don’t care if the Mustang would blow the doors off its competitor in real life—it’s a damn good scene, and movie magic (also Ryan Gosling) keeps me from caring.



Treat yourself today. This video is just fun.