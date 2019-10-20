Drive Free or Die.

Watch A Ferrari 488 Pista Absolutely Rip Through A Nürburgring Lap

Mack Hogan
The 488 Pista, ready to take on Green Hell
Screenshot: Sport Auto on YouTube

The Ferrari 488 Pista is fast. Very, very fast. But we’re not quite sure how fast, as Ferrari tends to opt out of official lap record chasing and likes to avoid comparison tests with objective performance benchmarks. But Sport Auto, a German car magazine, managed to set a hot lap in the 488 Pista at the Nürburgring.

The 488 Pista set a 7:00.03 lap. Not a record, but damned quick all the same. Christian Gebhardt, the magazine’s test driver, was behind the wheel. Since it wasn’t done by a pro driver and wasn’t an officially sanctioned manufacturer time, it’s not directly comparable to traditional lap records, but it’s still a useful point of reference.

The record time to beat is 6:44.97, set by a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the ‘Ring in 2018. But the 488 Pista was far off that pace, instead nearly tying Lamborghini Aventador SV LP 750-4's 2015 lap time of 6.59.73.

As per usual with Nürburgring lap times, it’s amazing to watch. The drivers who do this are truly insane, flying through blind corner after blind corner with precious little room for error. It’s not the fastest time ever, but it’s an impressive feat nonetheless.

Mack Hogan is Jalopnik's Weekend Editor, but you may know him from his role as CNBC's car critic or his brave (and maligned) takes on Twitter. Most people agree that you shouldn't listen to him.

