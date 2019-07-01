Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A Ferrari F12 puts down about 730 horsepower to its rear wheels. That’s a lot of power. On a somewhat wet road like we see in this video, it’s pretty likely that stomping hard on the benzina pedal will result in those rear wheels spinning and losing grip, breaking that rear end loose. You’d think the driver of this Ferrari would have worked that out as well, but, then again, if they did, you wouldn’t be reading this right now, would you? Of course not.

Yes, once again proving that money does not buy driving skill or even the least little bit of sense, this driver, somewhere in China, manages to make a pretty simple drive up a clear, wide road into a small fiasco. Here, watch:

What’s really amazing is that somehow, on that four-lane road (on-ramp?) the Ferrari manages to hit the concrete barriers on both sides.

The second, and last hit has the same sort of feel as the end of this other famous wreck:

Ahhhh. Way, to go, dipshit!